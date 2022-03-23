Delafield duplex fire, firefighter injured

article

A firefighter was taken to the hospital from the scene of a duplex fire on Oakton Road in Delafield on Wednesday morning, March 23.

Responding crews found heavy smoke coming from the back of the two-family building, but no fire was visible from outside.

Inside, firefighters found an active fire in the basement, which was quickly extinguished.

Officials said the firefighter taken to the hospital suffered a minor injury and was transported for evaluation.

There were no other injuries. Everyone in the building was able to evacuate before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.