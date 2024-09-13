Delafield apartment fire; 1 rescued from building, all residents displaced

article

Fire broke out at a Delafield apartment building on Thursday night, Sept. 12. It happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Vista Park Court.

Firefighters responded to the scene after receiving a call for an electrical smell and smoke coming from an eight-unit apartment building.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a lower unit completely engulfed in flames. Units were evacuated by responding officers and fire personnel. One resident was trapped and rescued by fire personnel.

All residents of the building have been displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.