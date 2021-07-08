Deer District Racine: Monument Square welcomes Bucks fans

article

Racine’s Monument Square will become "Deer District Racine" for the remainder of the NBA Finals, Mayor Cory Mason announced on Thursday, July 8.

A news release says with support from the City’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS), Downtown Racine Corporation, Pub on Wisconsin, and Littleport Brewing Company, Monument Square will be set up for Racine residents to watch the Milwaukee Bucks play the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.

Pub on Wisconsin will provide TVs to watch the game on the Square, Littleport Brewing Company will be on hand to sell beverages, and bags and other lawn games will be available to play. Downtown Racine Corporation will add additional seating to the Square and support clean-up.

Residents are encouraged to grab take-out dinner from one of the downtown restaurants and bring it to Deer District Racine. The Square does have free public access Wi-Fi if you subscribe to a service that steams the game residents can bring their own devices as well.

Deer District Racine will only be open for games as weather permits.