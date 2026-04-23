Dead snake found along Iowa County road prompts investigation

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The Brief Iowa County deputies found a large non-native snake dumped along County Highway Z near Hillside School. Officials say the snake was likely kept in captivity and left along the roadway, alarming drivers. The sheriff’s office is asking the public for help identifying the owner.



The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a large, non-native snake was found dead along a rural roadway.

What we know:

Authorities said the animal was discovered Thursday, April 23, along County Highway Z north of Hillside School.

Officials say the snake is not native to the area and was likely being kept in captivity before it was dumped. The way it was left along a public roadway raised concerns and alarmed passing drivers.

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The sheriff’s office is now working to identify the owner or determine how the animal ended up at that location.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of the Iowa County Sheriff's Office

Investigators thanked Arena Fire Chief Todd Pinkham and others who helped remove the snake from the scene.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office at 608-930-9500.