David Crowley to tailgate at Brewers game despite campaigning restriction

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The Brief Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley is scheduled to throw out the first pitch at Friday's Brewers game to celebrate National Public Works Week. Crowley’s campaign is hosting a pre-game tailgate at American Family Field, despite rules that explicitly prohibit political campaigning without prior team authorization. The Crowley campaign maintains they are "respecting all applicable venue policies."



Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley will throw out the first pitch on Friday, as the Brewers host the L.A. Dodgers. His campaign planned a tailgate before the event, even though Brewers’ rules prohibit campaigning on the grounds.

The county executive’s office says Crowley is throwing out the first pitch to celebrate National Public Works Week.

Pre-game tailgate

What we know:

Crowley’s campaign advertised the pre-game tailgate from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at American Family Field. The event flyer invites people to join him for burgers and brews before he throws out the first pitch.

"This is a great opportunity to meet the people powering this campaign, celebrate our momentum, and show Milwaukee what this movement looks like," the event website explains.

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Brewers' rules

What we know:

However, Brewers’ rules prohibit political events without prior written authorization of the team.

One rule states "engaging strangers (whether passively or forcefully) on subjects of a contentious or political nature (including personal campaigning for public office), is not permitted inside American Family Field, in the parking areas of American Family Field, or on the private roadways without the prior written permission of the Milwaukee Brewers."

FOX6 questioned the Crowley campaign if the Brewers granted that authorization.

"No prohibited activities are taking place and the campaign is respecting all applicable venue policies and requirements."

"County Executive Crowley has a lot of supporters across who are excited to see him throw out the first pitch today, and he wanted an opportunity to enjoy a tailgate with them and build excitement for the game beforehand."

FOX6 is still waiting for a response from the team.