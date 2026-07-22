David Crowley linked to social media account that made crude comments

The Brief A controversial X account has links to Democratic candidate for governor David Crowley. The Crowley campaign responded that multiple people had access to the account and that Crowley didn’t publish the crude posts a decade-and-a-half ago. New polling showed Francesca Hong leading the Democratic primary field.



A new report looks at an X account, which made some crude comments, linked to Democratic candidate for governor David Crowley.

‘Dirk McGirk’ account

The backstory:

The account name on X, formerly Twitter, is "Dirt McGirk." NBC News was first to report about the page, and FOX6 News confirmed the page is real.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

At one point, a post tweeted out, "it's DC aka David bka Dirty or black a*** dude." It posted in 2010: "#confession I've never boink a white woman!! Is that bad???"

Another post read: "I need all the sexy ladies to DM me ;)" – and another stated, "That's just NASTY!!! I wouldn't [expletive] her with YOUR [expletive] !!! #slapyourself."

In one comment in 2010, a post said: "I don't even call the Police Pigs.....i call them Cow.....its a beef thing."

Crowley campaign responds

What they're saying:

The Crowley campaign said a group of 10 to 12 people had access to the account, and Crowley did not post the controversial messages.

NBC News updated its story to say Rayhainio Boynes said he was one of a few people to write under that account, and that he was sure Crowley didn't write the offensive posts.

Crowley responded to news of the posts from 2010, stating:

"The people who know me will be the first to tell you that I would never say these things. Bottom line: I strongly condemn the language used in these posts from a decade and a half ago."

New poll results

By the numbers:

The resurfaced posts come as new polling showed Democratic socialist Francesca Hong leading Wisconsin’s Democratic field in the gubernatorial primary for the fourth time. Two internal polls Wednesday also showed her in front.

The latest Marquette University Law School Poll was conducted before Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez dropped out, and before Crowley jumped back in, so he was not included in the poll and she was.

The Marquette poll found:

Undecided, 45%

Francesca Hong, 26%

Mandela Barnes, 15%

Sara Rodriguez, 11%

Joel Brennan, 2%

Kelda Roys, 1%

Again, Crowley was not included. Missy Hughes, who suspended her campaign before the poll was conducted but will remain on the August ballot, was not included either.

Internal polls

Two other new polls give a deeper look at the race without Rodriguez and with Crowley.

The Crowley campaign released an internal poll that also showed Hong ahead with 35% and Barnes and Crowley neck-and-neck for second place.

The Crowley campaign commissioned Public Policy Polling. It found undecided voters at 28%, Hong at 35%, Barnes at 15%, Crowley at 14%, Roys at 5%, and Brennan at 3%. Sara Rodriguez was out.

A Barnes internal Democratic primary poll by Impact Research Poll showed Hong at 39%, Barnes at 26%, Crowley at 11%, undecided voters at 11%, Roys at 7%, and Brennan at 6%.

Related article

Big picture view:

The Marquette poll also showed Tom Tiffany at 67%, undecided voters at 30%, and Andy Manske at 2% in the Republican primary for governor.

With the Marquette poll coming before the big change of Rodriguez out and Crowley in, FOX6 News asked pollster Charles Franklin if he thought of ripping up the poll and starting new.

"Knowing where the race stood a week ago is really valuable. Knowing how Francesca Hong has done in leading the race, where her supporters are, and how many people are undecided in the race is all I think very valuable and informative," Franklin said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The poll shows Republican Tom Tiffany beating Hong, Brennan and Roys. It shows only one Democrat beating Tiffany, and that is Barnes.

What's next:

The Marquette poll will be back in the field starting July 22. It plans to release a new primary poll next week.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6 News and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.