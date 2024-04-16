Dating app safety, tips for first dates: 'Trust your gut'

Swiping right or left has become popular in the dating scene, and apps are how a lot of people meet these days.

While dating apps can be fun to use and have good outcomes, like anything else, danger can lurk. Safety is an important factor, and few services run background checks on users.

"Definitely meet in public the first time because there's people around," said Abby Witkowski.

"You gotta think ahead," said Abigail. "I always tell my friend, my roommate always knows where I'm at."

The Pew Research Center said 30% of U.S. adults have used an app or online dating service.

Dating app safety

FOX6 News reached out to several local police departments and organizations on Tuesday, but they did not agree to an on-camera interview. There are some tips to help keep you safe.

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, you should screenshot the profile of the person you are speaking to, let your friends know who you are meeting with and where you're meeting, and make sure you're meeting in a public setting.

"Trust your gut," said Abigail. "If you feel uncomfortable during it, you're probably right."

RAINN offers 24/7 help via live chat or by calling 800-656-HOPE (4673).