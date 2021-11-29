Darrell Brooks faces 6th homicide charge in amended complaint

article

Darrell Brooks Jr. is now charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, online court records show on Monday, Nov. 29. Each charge carries a mandatory life sentence if convicted.

The criminal complaint indicates Brooks, the suspect, steered side-to-side through the Waukesha Christmas Parade route with the intent of striking marchers and spectators.

At his initial appearance on Nov. 23, Brooks could be seen rocking back and forth in his seat and crying throughout his court hearing. His bail was set at $5 million, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 14.

Darrell Brooks

The original complaint against Brooks said 62 people injured in the incident. Witnesses told police the vehicle "appeared to be intentionally moving side to side," with no attempt to slow down or stop as it struck multiple people and sent bodies and objects flying.

Brooks ignored several attempts to stop him, according to the criminal complaint. Brooks braked at one point, but instead of turning away from the parade route, he turned into the crowd and appeared to rapidly accelerate, the complaint said.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said Brooks was leaving the scene of a domestic dispute that had taken place just minutes earlier when he drove into the parade route.

He had been free on $1,000 bail for a case in Milwaukee County earlier in November in which he's accused of punching the mother of his child with a closed fist, then intentionally running her over with his car. Prosecutors said they’re investigating their bail recommendation in that case, calling it inappropriately low.

