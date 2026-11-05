Dangerous incident at Froedtert Hospital parking lot, man arrested

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The Brief A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested after a dangerous parking lot incident at Froedtert Hospital. The incident began around 11:47 p.m. as the man and his ex-girlfriend were leaving the hospital. Following a dispute, the man allegedly prevented the woman from re-entering the vehicle. The woman then climbed onto the vehicle's hood.



A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 4, following a dangerous incident at the Froedtert Hospital parking lot in Washington County.

Dangerous incident

The Details:

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports that the incident began around 11:47 p.m. as the man and his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend, of West Bend, were leaving the hospital.

The two began arguing, and the woman was reportedly locked out of the vehicle as the man attempted to leave.

The woman then climbed onto the hood of the vehicle. Security footage reportedly captured the man driving through the parking lot with her on the hood, accelerating, decelerating, and weaving sharply.

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The man eventually stopped, got out, and pulled the woman off the hood. After she climbed back on, he forcefully removed her a second time before driving away from the scene.

Man taken into custody

The Details:

Germantown police located and stopped the vehicle on I-41 near County Line Road shortly before noon.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies took the man into custody on a charge of Second-Degree Reckless Endangering Safety.