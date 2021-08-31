Expand / Collapse search

Dane County deputies rescue fawn from pool

By AP author
Published 
Wisconsin
Associated Press

TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD, Wis. - A fawn is back in the Wisconsin woods after two deputies rescued it from a homeowner’s swimming pool.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said a town of Springfield homeowner reported a buck fawn had fallen into his pool around 1 p.m. on Monday and was barely able to keep its head above water.

Two deputies responded. They first tried to build a ramp out of a plastic lounge chair but the deer moved away to the deep end of the pool. The deputies then used a pool skimmer to guide the fawn back to the steps in the shallow end.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

They finally confined the deer in a corner in the shallow end and a deputy tried to lift it out of the water. The deer jumped out of the pool, nearly kicking one of the deputies, and ran away unharmed.

Shooting in Oak Creek; man wounded, suspects sought
slideshow

Shooting in Oak Creek; man wounded, suspects sought

Oak Creek police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday, Aug. 30 near Oakwood Road and Shepard Avenue.

Schneider adding battery-electric trucks to its fleet
slideshow

Schneider adding battery-electric trucks to its fleet

Schneider announced a major battery-electric truck deployment as part of the carrier’s plan to reduce greenhouse emissions.

Hurricane Ida relief: Generac crews head to Louisiana

People from our area are headed south to help with hurricane relief.