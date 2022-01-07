Dane County crash: 4 killed in van hit by 2 semis

Four people were killed when their minivan was hit by two semis on the interstate in Dane County.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened about 10:15 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 39/90/94.

Sgt. Adam Zoch says the minivan had stopped to assist with a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of the southbound lanes. When the minivan pulled back into traffic it was hit by two semis, killing all four people in the van.

Zoch says the victims include a 36-year-old woman from Lyndon Station who was driving the minivan, an 18-year-old man from Lyndon Station and a 39-year-old man from Wisconsin Dells. No information was released on the fourth person.

The drivers of the semis were not injured.

Southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about three hours.

