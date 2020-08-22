'Damage is already done:' Rally held outside Milwaukee post office demanding support for USPS

Dozens of people rallied outside a Milwaukee post office on Saturday morning, Aug. 22, demanding that Congress "Save the U.S. Postal Service." -- part of a nationwide day of action.

Later the same day, the U.S. House of Representatives -- by a 257-150 margin -- approved legislation that would reverse recent changes in U.S. Postal Service (USPS) operations. It would also send $25 billion to shore up the agency ahead of the November election.

The gathering on St. Paul Avenue was now of many rallies held across the country in support of the USPS.

"We demand they keep their hands off the U.S. Postal Service," said Greg Lewis with Souls to the Polls. "Our postal system is too important. Important in rural communities, important in underserved communities."

Organizers said the event came as President Donald Trump has threatened to cut USPS funding. They also called for U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to resign.

"The postmaster general has said he will wait to make changes. The damage is already done," Lewis said. "Is he going to put back the sorting equipment? Is he going to put back the mailboxes?"

The group Souls to the Polls showed support for voting by mail ahead of the November election.

"It is their right to vote. People should not be denied their right to vote," said Lewis.

"Postal workers have also been successfully handling vote by mail for generations. It is tried, tested, safe and secure and is becoming more popular with voters nowadays," said USPS worker Mark Ferrari.

The group also demanded access to clean and safe voting locations, along with expanded early voting.