Cyclosporiasis in Wisconsin; 105 confirmed cases, 3 hospitalizations

The Brief Wisconsin health officials have released updated numbers on the rise in cyclosporiasis cases. As of July 22, Wisconsin has recorded 105 cases of cyclosporiasis this season. Most cases have been linked to international travel.



Wisconsin health officials have released new numbers on the growing number of Cyclosporiasis cases. That's the stomach bug making people sick across the country.

Cyclosporiasis cases

What we know:

According to state health officials, Wisconsin has recorded 105 cases of Cyclosporiasis and three hospitalizations so far this season, as of July 22.

The department says there are no active Cyclospora outbreaks in Wisconsin and no cases have been linked to outbreaks in other states.

Most cases have been linked to international travel.

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Advice to consumers

What you can do:

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services advises consumers to follow food and vegetable handling recommendations:

Wash your hands, utensils, and food preparation surfaces before and after handling and preparing raw produce.

Rinse all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting, or cooking. Use a clean produce brush to scrub firmer produce.

Fruit and vegetables that are labeled "prewashed" does not need to be washed again.

Cut away any damaged or bruised areas on produce before preparing and eating.

Refrigerate cut, peeled, or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible or within two hours.

Cook produce when appropriate.

Learn more about Cyclospora on the cyclosporiasis webpage.