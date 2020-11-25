Cut your energy costs: Some energy saving tips for Thanksgiving

While you're trimming the turkey and slicing up the pie yo can cut your energy costs too! Alison Trouy with We Energies joins FOX6 WakeUp with some energy saving tips for Thanksgiving.

Timing is everything. Make sure the green bean casserole is ready for baking by the time your oven finishes preheating. Heating the oven for longer than needed wastes energy and money.

No peeking! Use your oven light to check on the pumpkin pie rather than opening the oven. Opening the door can drop the temperature 25 degrees, adding cooking time and energy use.

Consider the pan size. Using a small saucepan on a big burner wastes heat. Matching your pot or pan size with a similar-sized burner not only uses heat more efficiently but also takes less time.

Feeling toasty? If your oven is on and you’ve got dishes cooking on the stove, you can probably lower your thermostat a few degrees without noticing a difference.

Cleanup is key. After you pack up those leftovers, fully load your dishwasher. It will use the same amount of energy whether it’s full or not.

After dinner is over, the rest is gravy! Be sure to check out more energy efficiency tips on our website.

If you’re hungry for more on Black Friday, check out our partners at Focus on Energy. Their doorbusting deals on smart thermostats can help you gobble up an extra helping of energy savings.