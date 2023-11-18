Cultural spotlight, Holiday Folk Fair International in West Allis

Cultures came together at State Fair Park in West Allis on Saturday, Nov. 18 for the 2023 Holiday Folk Fair International.

The event celebrates the cultural heritage of the people living in southeastern Wisconsin, exploring the ways music, food, dance and art weave together a message of welcome.

This year's theme is "Celebrate the Culture of Traditional Dress," allowing people the opportunity to explore how groups share their culture and traditions through the apparel they wear.

Traditional Romanian dress

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Every nation is proud of what they wear," said Holiday Folk Fair International Spokeswoman Donna Roever. "Many of it has meanings. Like I’m Czech group and if you wear a circle of flowers in your hair, that means you’re available."

People say their favorite part is seeing the cultures weave together.

Dirty Kettle Native American display

"I like the entertainment, the food, different ethnic dancing cultures, exhibits," said Jeanyne Newmann.

"Long as I’ve been coming here since 58’ I still learned a bunch of things when I go to the culture booths," added Sheila Bethia. "Everybody gets together and I think that’s so important to look for things that we're alike than different and learn things."

Cultural dress on full display

Sunday, Nov. 19 is the last day of the Holiday Folk Fair International. You can learn more about it by visiting the event website.

