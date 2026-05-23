Gun and Cudahy school, case against boy's father dismissed

The Brief Cudahy police said a 12-year-old brought a gun to school in 2025. Court filings said the boy got the gun from a nightstand in his parents' bedroom. Both of the boy's parents were charged, and both cases have now been dismissed.



A Milwaukee County judge dismissed the case against a man whose son, prosecutors said, brought a loaded gun to his Cudahy elementary school last year.

In court

What we know:

Court records show 45-year-old Nan Bin Li was charged with one misdemeanor count of leaving/storing a loaded firearm near a child. He had pleaded guilty as part of a deferred prosecution agreement in August 2025.

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On Thursday, Judge Owen Piotrowski ordered the case dismissed after Li completed the terms of that agreement, vacating the guilty plea in the case.

The court previously dismissed a case against the boy's mother, 40-year-old Xiaoping Wang, a day after she was charged with the same count.

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Gun found at school

The backstory:

According to police, a Lincoln Elementary student told a teacher they believed the boy, who was 12 years old at the time, had a gun in his backpack on April 30, 2025.

The backpack was in one part of the school, while the boy was in another part. The school's principal opened the backpack, saw the gun and called police. The school resource officer secured the gun, and the boy was arrested.

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Dig deeper:

According to a criminal complaint, the boy found the gun in the nightstand drawer of his parents’ bedroom. He believed the gun belonged to his father.

Court filings said the boy told police that he took the gun to a park in St. Francis a few days prior and had it in a fanny pack, which he placed into his backpack. He said he must have forgotten that the gun was in his backpack because, while waiting to be let in for school, he noticed the gun was still there.

However, in a subsequent interview, court filings said the boy admitted he had found the gun a month earlier in his parents’ bedroom, around the time of spring break. He admitted that he had brought the gun to school twice.

Cudahy Police Department

Prosecutors said investigators reviewed the boy's cellphone, which revealed photos of the gun. Based on those photos, police said the boy had access to the gun since at least October 2024.

The boy's mother, Wang, spoke with officers. Court filings said she confirmed that her husband, Li, owned several guns and had purchased the gun in question about five years earlier.

Wang said Li kept the gun in a nightstand drawer in their bedroom and kept their other guns in a gun safe. Officers got her consent to search the home, and they found two additional guns in a gun safe in the bedroom. Wang showed officers the nightstand in question. There was not a gun lock or any gun safety device or measure on the nightstand.