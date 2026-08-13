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Wisconsin election: Crowley's comeback over Hong 'unprecedented'

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FOX6 News Milwaukee
Open Record
Published August 13, 2026 5:22 PM CDT
Published August 13, 2026 5:22 PM CDT
Crowley's comeback over Hong 'unprecedented'
Crowley's comeback over Hong 'unprecedented'

Crowley's comeback over Hong 'unprecedented'

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley pulled off one of the most improbable primary election night comebacks in Wisconsin political history. This week on Open Record, FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh, Bryan Polcyn and Jason Calvi are joined by political strategists Joe Zepecki (Democratic) and Bill McCoshen (Republican) to break down his razor's edge win over State Rep. Francesca Hong. They also look ahead to his November match up with Republican nominee Tom Tiffany.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley pulled off one of the most improbable primary election night comebacks in Wisconsin political history. This week on Open Record, FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh, Bryan Polcyn and Jason Calvi are joined by political strategists Joe Zepecki (Democratic) and Bill McCoshen (Republican) to break down his razor's edge win over State Rep. Francesca Hong. They also look ahead to his November match up with Republican nominee Tom Tiffany.

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