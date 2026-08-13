Wisconsin election: Crowley's comeback over Hong 'unprecedented'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley pulled off one of the most improbable primary election night comebacks in Wisconsin political history. This week on Open Record, FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh, Bryan Polcyn and Jason Calvi are joined by political strategists Joe Zepecki (Democratic) and Bill McCoshen (Republican) to break down his razor's edge win over State Rep. Francesca Hong. They also look ahead to his November match up with Republican nominee Tom Tiffany.
Related story links:
- David Crowley accepts the Democratic nomination for Wisconsin governor
- Dramatic Wisconsin governor race: Slim margin in Crowley, Hong primary
- Marquette poll: Expanded support for Hong in Democratic primary
- Marquette poll: Democrats still mostly undecided as primary nears
- Wisconsin governor race: David Crowley ends campaign
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