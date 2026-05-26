Critically missing Milwaukee woman; police seek public's help

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The Brief Milwaukee police are asking for help finding Xiahara Rivera-Colon, a critically missing 25-year-old person. Rivera-Colon was last seen about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.



Milwaukee police are asking for help finding a critically missing 25-year-old person last seen Tuesday evening, May 26.

What we know:

Police identified the missing person as Xiahara Rivera-Colon.

Rivera-Colon is described as a white female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 95 pounds, with a slim build. Police said Rivera-Colon has a tattoo on her face above her right eyebrow.

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Rivera-Colon was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Police said Rivera-Colon was last seen near 24th and Melvina about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.