Critically missing Milwaukee woman; police seek public's help
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help finding a critically missing 25-year-old person last seen Tuesday evening, May 26.
What we know:
Police identified the missing person as Xiahara Rivera-Colon.
Rivera-Colon is described as a white female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 95 pounds, with a slim build. Police said Rivera-Colon has a tattoo on her face above her right eyebrow.
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Rivera-Colon was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.
Police said Rivera-Colon was last seen near 24th and Melvina about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department