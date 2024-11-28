Expand / Collapse search

Critically missing Milwaukee woman; Silver Alert issued

Orelia Rose McDowell

    • The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating critically missing 71-year-old Orelia Rose McDowell.
    • McDowell was last seen near 38th and Nash on foot.
    • Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Orelia is asked to call MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a critically missing 71-year-old woman.

Police said Orelia Rose McDowell was last seen near 38th and Nash on foot at approximately 5:30 p.m.

McDowell is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, around 157 pounds and with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan jacket, pink shirt, pink pants and pink Puma tennis shoes.

A Silver Alert was also issued.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Orelia is asked to call MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.

  • The Milwaukee Police Department