Critically missing Milwaukee woman; Silver Alert issued
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a critically missing 71-year-old woman.
Police said Orelia Rose McDowell was last seen near 38th and Nash on foot at approximately 5:30 p.m.
McDowell is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, around 157 pounds and with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan jacket, pink shirt, pink pants and pink Puma tennis shoes.
A Silver Alert was also issued.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Orelia is asked to call MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.