Critically missing Milwaukee woman; police seek public's help

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The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for Marquetta Richardson, a critically missing 37-year-old woman. She was last seen around 4:30 p.m. near 76th and Vienna on Wednesday. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7272.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing woman last seen on Wednesday, April 29.

What we know:

Police say Marquetta Richardson is a 37-year-old Black woman, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 240 pounds.

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She was last seen around 4:30 p.m. near 76th and Vienna, wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jogging pants and multicolored shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7272.