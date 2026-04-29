Critically missing Milwaukee woman; police seek public's help
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MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing woman last seen on Wednesday, April 29.
What we know:
Police say Marquetta Richardson is a 37-year-old Black woman, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 240 pounds.
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She was last seen around 4:30 p.m. near 76th and Vienna, wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jogging pants and multicolored shoes.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7272.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided information.