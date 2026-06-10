Critically missing Milwaukee woman; last seen near 37th and Wright
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 34-year-old woman, Alliondra Williams.
Missing woman
What we know:
Alliondra was last seen around 12 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10 near 37th and Wright. She was last seen wearing a fluorescent green shirt, blue leggings, and orange sandals.
Alliondra is described as a female, Hispanic, 5’4" tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of an infinity symbol above her right eyebrow.
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Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.