Critically missing Milwaukee woman; last seen near 37th and Wright

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The Brief Milwaukee police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing woman. Alliondra was last seen around 12 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10 near 37th and Wright. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 34-year-old woman, Alliondra Williams.

Missing woman

What we know:

Alliondra was last seen around 12 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10 near 37th and Wright. She was last seen wearing a fluorescent green shirt, blue leggings, and orange sandals.

Alliondra is described as a female, Hispanic, 5’4" tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of an infinity symbol above her right eyebrow.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.