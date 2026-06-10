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Critically missing Milwaukee woman; last seen near 37th and Wright

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Missing Persons
Published June 10, 2026 5:41 AM CDT
Published June 10, 2026 5:41 AM CDT
article

Alliondra Williams

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing woman. 
    • Alliondra was last seen around 12 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10 near 37th and Wright. 
    • Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 34-year-old woman, Alliondra Williams.  

Missing woman

What we know:

Alliondra was last seen around 12 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10 near 37th and Wright. She was last seen wearing a fluorescent green shirt, blue leggings, and orange sandals.

Alliondra is described as a female, Hispanic, 5’4" tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.  She has a tattoo of an infinity symbol above her right eyebrow.  

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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