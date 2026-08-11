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Milwaukee woman found safe, reported critically missing Tuesday

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Missing Persons
Published August 11, 2026 5:45 AM CDT
Published August 11, 2026 5:45 AM CDT
article

Ying Cha

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: The Milwaukee Police Department said 45-year-old Ying Cha has been found safe.

The original missing persons notice is available below. 

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing woman, Ying Cha.
    • She was last seen near 24th and Galena.
    • Anyone with any info on her whereabouts should contact Milwaukee police.

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 45-year-old woman, Ying Cha. 

Missing woman

What we know:

Ying was last seen walking northbound in the area of 24th and Galena. Ying speaks Hmong and does not speak English.

Ying is described as a female, Asian, 4’9" tall, 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a green blouse with white patterns, long black skirt with a flower design, and black sandals.  

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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