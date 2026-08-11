Milwaukee woman found safe, reported critically missing Tuesday

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UPDATE: The Milwaukee Police Department said 45-year-old Ying Cha has been found safe.

The original missing persons notice is available below.

The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing woman, Ying Cha. She was last seen near 24th and Galena. Anyone with any info on her whereabouts should contact Milwaukee police.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 45-year-old woman, Ying Cha.

Missing woman

What we know:

Ying was last seen walking northbound in the area of 24th and Galena. Ying speaks Hmong and does not speak English.

Ying is described as a female, Asian, 4’9" tall, 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a green blouse with white patterns, long black skirt with a flower design, and black sandals.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.