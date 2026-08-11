Milwaukee woman found safe, reported critically missing Tuesday
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: The Milwaukee Police Department said 45-year-old Ying Cha has been found safe.
The original missing persons notice is available below.
The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 45-year-old woman, Ying Cha.
Missing woman
What we know:
Ying was last seen walking northbound in the area of 24th and Galena. Ying speaks Hmong and does not speak English.
Ying is described as a female, Asian, 4’9" tall, 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a green blouse with white patterns, long black skirt with a flower design, and black sandals.
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Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.