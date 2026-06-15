Expand / Collapse search

Critically missing Milwaukee woman; last seen near 12th and Kilbourn

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Missing Persons
Published June 15, 2026 12:16 PM CDT
Published June 15, 2026 12:16 PM CDT
article

Lady Dotson

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing woman.
    • She was last seen near 12th and Kilbourn driving a gray 2011 Chevy Suburban SUV.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 39-year-old woman, Lady Dotson. 

Missing woman

What we know:

Lady was last seen around 1 a.m. on June 15 in the area of 12th and Kilbourn. She was driving a gray 2011 Chevy Suburban SUV bearing license plate AND9234. 

Lady is described as a female, black, 5'06" tall, and 196 pounds. She was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sandals. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Missing PersonsMilwaukeeNews