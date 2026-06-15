Critically missing Milwaukee woman; last seen near 12th and Kilbourn
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MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 39-year-old woman, Lady Dotson.
Missing woman
What we know:
Lady was last seen around 1 a.m. on June 15 in the area of 12th and Kilbourn. She was driving a gray 2011 Chevy Suburban SUV bearing license plate AND9234.
Lady is described as a female, black, 5'06" tall, and 196 pounds. She was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sandals.
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Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.