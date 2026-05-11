Critically missing Milwaukee teen, last seen near 88th and Vienna
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing teenager, Genia Tungate.
Missing person details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Genia Tungate is a 16-year-old female, Hispanic, with a height of 5'7" and a weight of 210 lbs. She has blonde hair and green eyes.
She was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black T-shirt, black leggings, black socks and black slides.
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She was last seen on foot in the area of 88th and Vienna on Monday, May 11 at about 10:20 a.m.
MPD tips
What you can do:
If you have any information on where Genia Tungate may be, please call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information and picture.