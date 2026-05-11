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Critically missing Milwaukee teen, last seen near 88th and Vienna

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Published  May 11, 2026 10:18pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
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Genia Tungate

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are searching for a critically missing teenager, Genia Tungate.
    • Genia was last seen on Monday morning (May 11) near 88th and Vienna.
    • Anyone with any info should contact MPD District 7 at 414-935-7272.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing teenager, Genia Tungate.

Missing person details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Genia Tungate is a 16-year-old female, Hispanic, with a height of 5'7" and a weight of 210 lbs. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

She was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black T-shirt, black leggings, black socks and black slides.

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She was last seen on foot in the area of 88th and Vienna on Monday, May 11 at about 10:20 a.m.

Related

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria
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Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria

A Milwaukee police officer said a lot of scenarios fall under the term "critically missing."

MPD tips

What you can do:

If you have any information on where Genia Tungate may be, please call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information and picture.

Missing PersonsNewsMilwaukee