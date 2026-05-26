Critically missing Milwaukee teen; police ask for public's assistance

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are asking for help finding Kan'liya Hillard, a critically missing 15-year-old child. Hillard was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near James Lovell and Michigan. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.



Milwaukee police are asking for help finding a critically missing 15-year-old girl last seen Tuesday afternoon, May 26.

What we know:

Police identified the missing child as Kan'liya Hillard.

Hillard is described as a Black female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 108 pounds. Police said she was last seen with her hair in braids on the left side and curly full hair on the right side.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Hillard was last seen near James Lovell and Michigan about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said she was last seen wearing glasses, a school uniform shirt described as a light-colored polo, khaki pants and navy blue and white shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.