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Critically missing Milwaukee teen; police ask for public's assistance

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Published  May 26, 2026 10:29 PM CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are asking for help finding Kan'liya Hillard, a critically missing 15-year-old child.
    • Hillard was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near James Lovell and Michigan.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help finding a critically missing 15-year-old girl last seen Tuesday afternoon, May 26.

What we know:

Police identified the missing child as Kan'liya Hillard.

Hillard is described as a Black female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 108 pounds. Police said she was last seen with her hair in braids on the left side and curly full hair on the right side.

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Hillard was last seen near James Lovell and Michigan about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said she was last seen wearing glasses, a school uniform shirt described as a light-colored polo, khaki pants and navy blue and white shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department District

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