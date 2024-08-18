MPD seeks critically missing man, last seen near 27th and Whitaker

article

Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing man, 28-year-old Steven Lisowski.

Steven Lisowski is a white man, 6' tall and weighing 160 lbs with short brown hair, brown eyes, glasses, and tattoos on both forearms.

Lisowski was last seen wearing a purple and blue tie-dye shirt and khaki shorts.

He was last seen near 27th and Whitaker on Saturday night, Aug. 17, at about 11:30 p.m.

He is believed to be traveling in a Black 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan 4-door with WI Plates AXD5073.

If anyone has any information on where he may be, please don't approach him. Contact Milwaukee Police Department Sixth District at 414-935-7262.