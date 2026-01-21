Critically missing Milwaukee man located safe

article

UPDATE: Police said Rory Morgan was located and is safe.

Read the original report:

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for a critically missing person last seen Wednesday night. Rory Morgan was last believed to be in the area of Astor and Land. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD District 5 at 414-935-7252.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing person, Rory Morgan.

What we know:

Police said Morgan was last in contact with his family the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, and is believed to have been in the area of Astor and Land in Milwaukee.

Morgan is described as a 24-year-old white male, about 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and scruffy facial hair on his chin. Police said he wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a black and green winter coat, black pants, black shoes and a black baseball hat, with black headphones over his ears. Investigators believe he is on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department’s District 5 at 414-935-7252.