Expand / Collapse search

Critically missing Milwaukee man; last seen near Teutonia and Good Hope

By
Published  March 10, 2026 5:43am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

 Nicolas Blakely

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are asking for help finding a missing man. 
    • Nicolas Blakely, 33, was last seen near Teutonia and Good Hope on Monday night. 
    • Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.  

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing man, 33-year-old Nicolas Blakely.  

Missing man

What we know:

Blakely was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, March 9 in the area of Teutonia and Good Hope. 

Blakely is described as a male, black, 6’1" tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.  He was last seen wearing a blue puffy jacket over a white hooded sweatshirt, with tan Nike sweatpants. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.  

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Missing PersonsMilwaukeeNews