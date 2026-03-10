Critically missing Milwaukee man; last seen near Teutonia and Good Hope

article

Nicolas Blakely, 33, was last seen near Teutonia and Good Hope on Monday night. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing man, 33-year-old Nicolas Blakely.

Blakely was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, March 9 in the area of Teutonia and Good Hope.

Blakely is described as a male, black, 6’1" tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue puffy jacket over a white hooded sweatshirt, with tan Nike sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.