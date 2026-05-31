Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help

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The Brief Milwaukee police are asking for help finding Marquis J. Sims, a critically missing 21-year-old person. Sims was last seen on foot near 91st and Brown Deer wearing a black hoodie with yellow writing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.



Milwaukee police are asking for help finding a critically missing 21-year-old person on Sunday, May 31.

What we know:

Police identified the missing person as Marquis Sims.

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Sims is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 150 pounds, with short hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with yellow writing on the back, black pants and white shoes.

Sims was last seen on foot near 91st and Brown Deer on Sunday.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department – District 4 at 414-935-7242.