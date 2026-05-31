Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help finding a critically missing 21-year-old person on Sunday, May 31.
What we know:
Police identified the missing person as Marquis Sims.
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Sims is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 150 pounds, with short hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with yellow writing on the back, black pants and white shoes.
Sims was last seen on foot near 91st and Brown Deer on Sunday.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department – District 4 at 414-935-7242.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided information in this report.