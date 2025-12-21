Critically missing Milwaukee man last seen near Vel R. Phillips and Chambers

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing person, 44-year-old Noah Turner. He was last seen on Nov. 5 near Vel R. Phillips and Chambers. Anyone with any info on where he may be should call Milwaukee police.



Milwaukee police need your help finding a critically missing man who was last seen in November, Noah Turner.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Noah Turner was last seen on Nov. 5, 2025 (his birthday) near Vel R. Phillips and Chambers. He was last seen on foot.

Turner is described as a 44-year-old male, Black, with a height of 6' 03" and weight of 175lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related article

Police say he is usually in contact with his mother once or twice a week, and the lack of contact is out of character.

He has previously been found in the area of 16th and Locust.

His family is concerned for his safety.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone who has any information on Noah or has come into contact with him should call Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.