Critically missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 71st and Mill
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 27-year-old man, Khalil Malaine.
Missing man
What we know:
Malaine was last seen in the area of 71st and Mill.
Malaine is described as a male, black, approximately 6'8" tall, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt with the words "VOLUNTEER FEEDING AMERICA," and white, blue, and orange pants. Malaine wears glasses and has two prosthetic legs.
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Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.