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Critically missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 71st and Mill

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Missing Persons
Published August 11, 2026 6:10 AM CDT
Published August 11, 2026 6:10 AM CDT
article

Khalil Malaine

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police asked for help to find 27-year-old Khalil Malaine.
    • He was last seen in the area of 71st and Mill.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 27-year-old man, Khalil Malaine. 

Missing man

What we know:

Malaine was last seen in the area of 71st and Mill. 

Malaine is described as a male, black, approximately 6'8" tall, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.  

He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt with the words "VOLUNTEER FEEDING AMERICA," and white, blue, and orange pants. Malaine wears glasses and has two prosthetic legs.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242. 

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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