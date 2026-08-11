Critically missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 71st and Mill

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The Brief Milwaukee police asked for help to find 27-year-old Khalil Malaine. He was last seen in the area of 71st and Mill. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 27-year-old man, Khalil Malaine.

Missing man

What we know:

Malaine was last seen in the area of 71st and Mill.

Malaine is described as a male, black, approximately 6'8" tall, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt with the words "VOLUNTEER FEEDING AMERICA," and white, blue, and orange pants. Malaine wears glasses and has two prosthetic legs.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.