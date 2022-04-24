Critically missing Milwaukee man last seen near 70th and Hampton

article

Police are asking for help locating a critically missing 28-year-old man last seen near 70th and Hampton around 9 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

Robert Parrot is an African American male, 6'3", 350 pounds, with a heavy build, brown eyes, black short buzz cut style hair, black full beard, with medium brown complexion skin. He suffers from a medical condition.

He was last seen wearing a turquoise blue t-shirt, turquoise blue pants, and black and blue Adidas shoes.

Robert is missing a front left tooth.

Advertisement

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asking to contact police at 414-935-7405.