Critically missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 52nd and North
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing person, Shane Klim.
Missing man
What we know:
Shane, 34, was last seen around 12 p.m. on Sunday, May 24 in the area of 52nd and North.
Shane is described as a male, black, 5'10" tall, 150 pounds, with goatee-style facial hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray and black hooded sweatshirt, and black and yellow Jordan brand shoes.
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Police tips
What you can do:
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Shane, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fourth District at 414-935-7242.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.