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Critically missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 52nd and North

By
Published  May 25, 2026 5:29 AM CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Shane Klim

The Brief

    • Shane Klim, 34, was last seen on Sunday, May 24 near 52nd and North in Milwaukee. 
    • He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray and black hooded sweatshirt, and black and yellow Jordan brand shoes. 
    • Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fourth District at 414-935-7242. 

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing person, Shane Klim. 

Missing man

What we know:

Shane, 34, was last seen around 12 p.m. on Sunday, May 24 in the area of 52nd and North. 

Shane is described as a male, black, 5'10" tall, 150 pounds, with goatee-style facial hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray and black hooded sweatshirt, and black and yellow Jordan brand shoes. 

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Police tips

What you can do:

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Shane, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fourth District at 414-935-7242.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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