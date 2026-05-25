Critically missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 52nd and North

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The Brief Shane Klim, 34, was last seen on Sunday, May 24 near 52nd and North in Milwaukee. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray and black hooded sweatshirt, and black and yellow Jordan brand shoes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fourth District at 414-935-7242.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing person, Shane Klim.

Missing man

What we know:

Shane, 34, was last seen around 12 p.m. on Sunday, May 24 in the area of 52nd and North.

Shane is described as a male, black, 5'10" tall, 150 pounds, with goatee-style facial hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray and black hooded sweatshirt, and black and yellow Jordan brand shoes.

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Police tips

What you can do:

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Shane, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fourth District at 414-935-7242.