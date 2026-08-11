Critically missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 12th and Cherry
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MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 52-year-old man, Johnny McLaurin.
Missing man
What we know:
Johnny was last seen walking northbound in the area of 12th and Cherry .
Johnny is described as a male, black, approximately 5'3" tall, approximately 190 pounds, with brown hair, and a patchy beard. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with designs, and brown sweatpants.
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Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.