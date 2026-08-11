Critically missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 12th and Cherry

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing man, Johnny McLaurin. He was last seen near 12th and Cherry. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 52-year-old man, Johnny McLaurin.

Missing man

What we know:

Johnny was last seen walking northbound in the area of 12th and Cherry .

Johnny is described as a male, black, approximately 5'3" tall, approximately 190 pounds, with brown hair, and a patchy beard. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with designs, and brown sweatpants.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.