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Critically missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 12th and Cherry

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Missing Persons
Published August 11, 2026 5:57 AM CDT
Published August 11, 2026 5:57 AM CDT
article

Johnny McLaurin

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing man, Johnny McLaurin.
    • He was last seen near 12th and Cherry.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 52-year-old man, Johnny McLaurin. 

Missing man

What we know:

Johnny was last seen walking northbound in the area of 12th and Cherry .

Johnny is described as a male, black, approximately 5'3" tall, approximately 190 pounds, with brown hair, and a patchy beard. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with designs, and brown sweatpants.

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 Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

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