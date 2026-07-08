Critically missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 10th and Abert
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MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 45-year-old man, James Spears.
Missing man
What we know:
James was last seen walking in the area of 10th and Abert at approximately 11:25 p.m. on July 7.
He is described as a male, black, 5'6" tall, approximately 130 pounds, with a thin build, bald head, and brown eyes.
James was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, red pants, and a baseball hat.
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Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District 5 at 414-935-7252.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.