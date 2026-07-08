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Critically missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 10th and Abert

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Missing Persons
Published July 8, 2026 6:03 AM CDT
Published July 8, 2026 6:03 AM CDT
article

James Spears

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing 45-year-old man, James Spears.
    • He was last seen near 10th and Abert on July 7.
    • Anyone with any info on his whereabouts should contact Milwaukee police.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 45-year-old man, James Spears.

Missing man

What we know:

James was last seen walking in the area of 10th and Abert at approximately 11:25 p.m. on July 7. 

He is described as a male, black, 5'6" tall, approximately 130 pounds, with a thin build, bald head, and brown eyes. 

James was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, red pants, and a baseball hat.  

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District 5 at 414-935-7252.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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