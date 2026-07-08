Critically missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 10th and Abert

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing 45-year-old man, James Spears. He was last seen near 10th and Abert on July 7. Anyone with any info on his whereabouts should contact Milwaukee police.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 45-year-old man, James Spears.

Missing man

What we know:

James was last seen walking in the area of 10th and Abert at approximately 11:25 p.m. on July 7.

He is described as a male, black, 5'6" tall, approximately 130 pounds, with a thin build, bald head, and brown eyes.

James was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, red pants, and a baseball hat.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District 5 at 414-935-7252.