Critically missing Milwaukee man, last seen near 16th and North
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing 31-year-old man, Devonte Moss.
Missing person description
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Devonte Moss is a 31-year-old male, Black, with a height of 6’ 4" and a weight of 185 lbs. He has a black afro.
Devonte was last seen in the area of 16th and North on Saturday, June 13, at about 12: 24 a.m.
He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, grey T-shirt, and blue jeans with black and white tennis shoes.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD District 3 at 414-935-7234.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information and photo.