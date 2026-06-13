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Critically missing Milwaukee man, last seen near 16th and North

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Missing Persons
Published June 13, 2026 6:17 AM CDT
Published June 13, 2026 6:17 AM CDT
article

Devonte Moss

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing man, 31-year-old Devonte Moss.
    • He was last seen on Saturday at around 12:30 a.m. near 16th and North.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD District 3 at 414-935-7234.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing 31-year-old man, Devonte Moss.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Devonte Moss is a 31-year-old male, Black, with a height of 6’ 4" and a weight of 185 lbs. He has a black afro.

Devonte was last seen in the area of 16th and North on Saturday, June 13, at about 12: 24 a.m.

He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, grey T-shirt, and blue jeans with black and white tennis shoes.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD District 3 at 414-935-7234.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information and photo.

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