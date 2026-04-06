Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing 20-year-old man, Josair Jackson. He was last seen on Monday, April 6, near 36th and Concordia. Anyone with info on his whereabouts is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7272.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a missing 20-year-old man, Josair Jackson, last seen on Monday, April 6.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Josair Jackson is a male, Black, with a height of 6' 1" and a weight of 200 lbs. He has brown eyes and short black hair with a full beard.

Josair was last seen wearing a red/white/blue Tommy Hilfiger jacket, blue jeans, and white shoes in the area of 36th and Concordia at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.

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