Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a missing 20-year-old man, Josair Jackson, last seen on Monday, April 6.
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Josair Jackson is a male, Black, with a height of 6' 1" and a weight of 200 lbs. He has brown eyes and short black hair with a full beard.
Josair was last seen wearing a red/white/blue Tommy Hilfiger jacket, blue jeans, and white shoes in the area of 36th and Concordia at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information and picture.