Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help

Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help finding a critical missing person last believed to be near the city’s south side.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, 23-year-old John Nall was last in contact with his group home Sunday, March 8. Police said he was last seen around 7:45 p.m. by the staff of his group home.

Police say he was last believed to be in the area of 8th and Montana in Milwaukee.

Nall is described as an Asian male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. Police noted he is autistic and non-verbal.

He also does not have a phone and does not have any needed medications.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a food stain, navy blue sweatpants with dark gray basketball shorts underneath, and lime green tennis shoes with red stitches.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Nall’s whereabouts is asked to contact MPD - District 6 at 414-935-7262.