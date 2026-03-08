Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help finding a critical missing person last believed to be near the city’s south side.
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, 23-year-old John Nall was last in contact with his group home Sunday, March 8. Police said he was last seen around 7:45 p.m. by the staff of his group home.
Police say he was last believed to be in the area of 8th and Montana in Milwaukee.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Nall is described as an Asian male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. Police noted he is autistic and non-verbal.
He also does not have a phone and does not have any needed medications.
He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a food stain, navy blue sweatpants with dark gray basketball shorts underneath, and lime green tennis shoes with red stitches.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Nall’s whereabouts is asked to contact MPD - District 6 at 414-935-7262.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided information in this report.