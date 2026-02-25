Missing Milwaukee man located, safe

article

UPDATE: Milwaukee police say Jerome Adkins has been located and is safe, and the critical missing alert has been canceled.

Read the original report below.

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for critical missing person Jerome Adkins. He was last believed to be near 12th and State Street on Wednesday. Police say the 63-year-old may be on foot and are asking the public for help.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a critically missing 63-year-old man on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

What we know:

Police said Jerome Adkins was last in contact with a friend on Wednesday morning, and he was last believed to be in the area of 12th and State in Milwaukee.

Adkins is described as Black, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 140 pounds, with a slim build and dark complexion. He has short gray and black hair and a beard.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police say he is believed to be on foot.

He was last seen wearing blue pants, a black jacket with a hood, a gray knit hat, gray gloves and black tennis shoes with white soles.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 3 at 414-935-7232.