Missing Milwaukee man located, safe

By
Published  February 25, 2026 9:32pm CST
Missing Persons
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Milwaukee police say Jerome Adkins has been located and is safe, and the critical missing alert has been canceled.

Read the original report below.

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are searching for critical missing person Jerome Adkins.
    • He was last believed to be near 12th and State Street on Wednesday.
    • Police say the 63-year-old may be on foot and are asking the public for help.

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a critically missing 63-year-old man on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

What we know:

Police said Jerome Adkins was last in contact with a friend on Wednesday morning, and he was last believed to be in the area of 12th and State in Milwaukee.

Adkins is described as Black, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 140 pounds, with a slim build and dark complexion. He has short gray and black hair and a beard.

Police say he is believed to be on foot.

He was last seen wearing blue pants, a black jacket with a hood, a gray knit hat, gray gloves and black tennis shoes with white soles.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 3 at 414-935-7232.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department

