Critically missing Milwaukee man located, safe

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UPDATE: Police said Jacob Chianelli was located and is safe.

Read the original report:

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for critically missing person Jacob Chianelli, last seen Monday morning. Chianelli was last seen near Jackson and Lyon and may be driving a dark-colored Honda CR-V. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7212.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a critically missing man last seen Monday morning, May 4.

What we know:

MPD said Jacob Chianelli was last seen around 8:30 a.m. near Jackson and Lyon.

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Chianelli is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 165 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a large white beard. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, gray short-sleeve T-shirt, black vest and dark khaki pants.

Jacob Chianelli

Police say he may be driving a dark-colored 2016 Honda CR-V with Wisconsin license plate 902-YLE.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 1 at 414-935-7212.