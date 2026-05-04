Critically missing Milwaukee man located, safe
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Police said Jacob Chianelli was located and is safe.
Read the original report:
The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a critically missing man last seen Monday morning, May 4.
What we know:
MPD said Jacob Chianelli was last seen around 8:30 a.m. near Jackson and Lyon.
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Chianelli is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 165 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a large white beard. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, gray short-sleeve T-shirt, black vest and dark khaki pants.
Jacob Chianelli
Police say he may be driving a dark-colored 2016 Honda CR-V with Wisconsin license plate 902-YLE.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 1 at 414-935-7212.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided information in this report.