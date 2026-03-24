Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Milwaukee police say Dion Franckowiak has been located and is safe.
Read the original report:
Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help locating a critical missing person who left his home Tuesday afternoon, March 24.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department says Dion Franckowiak, 37, left his residence around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday and was last seen near 20th and Custer.
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Franckowiak is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and about 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he uses a wheelchair.
Authorities say he was last seen wearing a black hat, black and gray jacket, gray pants and black Nike Jordan shoes.
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone with information about Franckowiak’s whereabouts to contact MPD - District 4 at 414-935-7242.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided information.