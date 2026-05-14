Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help
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MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a critically missing 63-year-old man last seen Thursday morning, May 14.
What we know:
Police said Clifton Rice was last seen near 23rd and Keefe around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
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Rice is described as a Black man, 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black thermal pants and red flip-flops.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Rice’s whereabouts is asked to contact MPD - District 5 at 414-935-7252.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided information.