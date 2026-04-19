Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help

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The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for critically missing person Carlos Santana. He was last seen near 6th and National around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday. Police ask anyone with information to call District 2.



Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing person last seen Sunday afternoon, April 19.

What we know:

Authorities say Carlos Santana was last seen around 4:10 p.m. near 6th and National.

Santana is described as a Black man, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 186 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt with cut-off sleeves and black ripped jeans.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police - District 2 at 414-935-7222.