Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing person last seen Sunday afternoon, April 19.
What we know:
Authorities say Carlos Santana was last seen around 4:10 p.m. near 6th and National.
Santana is described as a Black man, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 186 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt with cut-off sleeves and black ripped jeans.
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What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police - District 2 at 414-935-7222.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department