Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help finding a critically missing 43-year-old man on Monday, May 25.
What we know:
Bobby Perry was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Monday, near Vel R. Phillips and Michigan.
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Perry is described as Black, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 140 pounds. Police said he has a low haircut and was last seen wearing a blue sweater and gray sweatpants.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department — District 1 at 414-935-7212.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department