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Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help

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Published  May 25, 2026 6:01 PM CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Bobby Perry, 43, was last seen Monday afternoon near Vel R. Phillips and Michigan.
    • Milwaukee police said Perry is critically missing and are asking the public for help finding him.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD — District 1 at 414-935-7212.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help finding a critically missing 43-year-old man on Monday, May 25.

What we know:

Bobby Perry was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Monday, near Vel R. Phillips and Michigan.

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Perry is described as Black, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 140 pounds. Police said he has a low haircut and was last seen wearing a blue sweater and gray sweatpants.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department — District 1 at 414-935-7212.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department

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