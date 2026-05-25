Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help

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The Brief Bobby Perry, 43, was last seen Monday afternoon near Vel R. Phillips and Michigan. Milwaukee police said Perry is critically missing and are asking the public for help finding him. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD — District 1 at 414-935-7212.



Milwaukee police are asking for help finding a critically missing 43-year-old man on Monday, May 25.

What we know:

Bobby Perry was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Monday, near Vel R. Phillips and Michigan.

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Perry is described as Black, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 140 pounds. Police said he has a low haircut and was last seen wearing a blue sweater and gray sweatpants.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department — District 1 at 414-935-7212.