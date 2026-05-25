Critically missing Milwaukee girl; last seen near 21st and Hampton

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The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for Zamira Satchell, a critically missing 13-year-old girl. She was last seen in the area of 21st and Hampton. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7272.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing child.

Missing teen

What we know:

Zamira Satchell, 13, was last in contact with her mother on Tuesday, May 19 at 7 p.m. She was last seen in the area of 21st Street and Hampton Avenue.

Zamira is described as a female, black, 5'00" tall, and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and gray Nike Tech jacket, black leggings, with white and blue Jordan shoes.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.