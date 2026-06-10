Critically missing Milwaukee girl; last seen near 67th and Lancaster
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 11-year-old child, Kylah Allen.
Missing child
What we know:
Kylah was last seen on June 9 in the area of 67th and Lancaster at approximately 5 p.m.
Kylah is described as a female, black, 5’4" tall, 140 pounds, with black hair worn in braids, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow rock star shirt, a cheetah printed cross body bag, and black pants.
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Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.