Critically missing Milwaukee girl; last seen near 23rd and Hopkins
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MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 11-year-old girl.
Missing child
What we know:
Diamond Bennett was last seen in the area of 23rd and Hopkins around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 28.
Diamond is described as a female, black, 4'09" tall, 94 pounds, with braided black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short sleeve blue shirt, black jeans, and black and white shoes.
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Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.
The Source: