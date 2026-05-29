Critically missing Milwaukee girl; last seen near 23rd and Hopkins

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The Brief Milwaukee police are asking for help finding Diamond Bennett, a critically missing 11-year-old child. Diamond Bennett was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Thursday near 23rd and Hopkins. Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 11-year-old girl.

Missing child

What we know:

Diamond Bennett was last seen in the area of 23rd and Hopkins around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 28.

Diamond is described as a female, black, 4'09" tall, 94 pounds, with braided black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short sleeve blue shirt, black jeans, and black and white shoes.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.