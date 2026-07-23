Critically missing 11-year-old girl found safe: Milwaukee police

article

UPDATE: The Milwaukee Police Department said Maloreigh Washington was located and is safe.

The original missing persons notice is available below.

The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing 11-year-old child, Maloreigh Washington. She was last seen near 107th and Silver Spring on Wednesday. Anyone with any info on her whereabouts should contact Milwaukee police.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing child, 11-year-old Maloreigh Washington.

Missing girl

What we know:

Milwaukee police said Washington was last seen walking in the area of 107th and Silver Spring around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22.

She is described as a female, black, 5'5" tall, 130 pounds, with long black braids with blonde tips for her hair. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue and white pants, and unknown shoes.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police tips

What you can do:

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Washington, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fourth District at 414-935-7242.