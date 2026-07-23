Critically missing 11-year-old girl found safe: Milwaukee police
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: The Milwaukee Police Department said Maloreigh Washington was located and is safe.
The original missing persons notice is available below.
The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing child, 11-year-old Maloreigh Washington.
Missing girl
What we know:
Milwaukee police said Washington was last seen walking in the area of 107th and Silver Spring around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22.
She is described as a female, black, 5'5" tall, 130 pounds, with long black braids with blonde tips for her hair. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue and white pants, and unknown shoes.
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Police tips
What you can do:
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Washington, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fourth District at 414-935-7242.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.