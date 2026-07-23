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Critically missing 11-year-old girl found safe: Milwaukee police

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Missing Persons
Published July 23, 2026 5:31 AM CDT
Published July 23, 2026 5:31 AM CDT
article

Maloreigh Washington

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: The Milwaukee Police Department said Maloreigh Washington was located and is safe.  

The original missing persons notice is available below. 

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing 11-year-old child, Maloreigh Washington.
    • She was last seen near 107th and Silver Spring on Wednesday.
    • Anyone with any info on her whereabouts should contact Milwaukee police.

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing child, 11-year-old Maloreigh Washington. 

Missing girl

What we know:

Milwaukee police said Washington was last seen walking in the area of 107th and Silver Spring around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22. 

She is described as a female, black, 5'5" tall, 130 pounds, with long black braids with blonde tips for her hair. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue and white pants, and unknown shoes. 

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Police tips

What you can do:

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Washington, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fourth District at 414-935-7242.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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