Critically missing Milwaukee woman; police seek public's help

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for 75-year-old Ethel Brown, last seen Tuesday afternoon on West North Avenue. Brown was wearing a long gray coat and carrying a red Christmas-themed bag and a black purse, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a critically missing woman last seen Tuesday afternoon on Milwaukee’s north side.

What we know:

Police say 75-year-old Ethel Brown was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 23, walking westbound in the 2400 block of West North Avenue. Investigators believe she is on foot, but note she has been known to use the Milwaukee County bus system.

Brown is described as a 75-year-old Black woman, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds, with a thin build. She has brown eyes, freckles, and gray or partially gray hair worn in braids.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police say Brown was last seen wearing a long gray coat, blue jeans, black boots, and a black hat. She was also carrying a red Christmas-themed bag and a black purse.

According to police, Brown has been known to frequent the 1000 block of West Historic Mitchell Street and the 2100 block of West North Avenue.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.

Milwaukee police are searching for 75-year-old Ethel Brown, last seen Tuesday afternoon on West North Avenue.

Brown was wearing a long gray coat and carrying a red Christmas-themed bag and a black purse, police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD - District 3 at 414-935-7232.