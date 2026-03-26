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Critically missing Milwaukee boy; last seen near 9th and Somers

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Published  March 26, 2026 5:20am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Nasir Brown

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing boy. 
    • Nasir Brown, 13, was last in contact with his family at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Thursday. 
    • Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252. 

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing boy, Nasir Brown.  

Missing boy

What we know:

Nasir, 13, was last in contact with his family at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 26 near 9th and Somers in Milwaukee. 

Nasir is described as a male, black, approximately 5'6" tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a muscular build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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