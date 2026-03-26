Critically missing Milwaukee boy; last seen near 9th and Somers
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing boy, Nasir Brown.
Missing boy
What we know:
Nasir, 13, was last in contact with his family at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 26 near 9th and Somers in Milwaukee.
Nasir is described as a male, black, approximately 5'6" tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a muscular build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
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Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.